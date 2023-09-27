BMW 5 Series Sedan plug-in hybrid models launching

BMW has announced that it will be launching two plug-in hybrid models of the BMW 5 Series and these will include the BMW 530e Sedan and BMW 550e xDrive Sedan models, which will be available from November.

The electric motor, which was custom-built for the hybrid system, seamlessly blends into the 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, along with its smart electronics. This compact and efficient setup provides a power boost of up to 197 hp in the BMW 550e Sedan and up to 184 hp in the BMW 530e Sedan, making both models powerful hybrid choices.

The new BMW 5 Series Sedan now offers the entire range of electrified drive technology. Just a few weeks after the market launch of the all-electric BMW i5 and the combustion engine variants equipped exclusively with 48-volt mild hybrid technology, two plug-in hybrid models will already be launched in November 2023. The BMW 530e Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 0.8 – 0.6 litres/100 km (62 miles); combined power consumption: 21.7 – 19.9 kWh/100 km (62 miles); combined CO 2 emissions: 17 – 13 g/km according to WLTP; data according to NEDC: -) The BMW 550e xDrive Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 1.0 – 0.8 litres/100 km (62 miles); combined power consumption: 23.2 – 21.6 kWh/100 km (62 miles); combined CO 2 emissions: 23 – 19 g/km according to WLTP; data according to NEDC: -) can be ordered as of now. They are available in Germany at the recommended retail price of 65,300 euros (incl. VAT) for the new BMW 530e Sedan and 77,300 euros (incl. VAT) for the new BMW 550e xDrive Sedan.

You can find out more information about the new BMW 5 Series Sedan plug-in hybrid models over at BMW at the link below, these new models will be available from November.

Source BMW



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals