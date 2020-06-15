Levigato folding fitness mats

Yoga and fitness enthusiasts searching for an easy to store workout mat, may be interested in the new range of Levigato Fitness Mats launched via Kickstarter. Four days remain on the campaign which is already raised over $90,000 thanks to over 600 backers.

Earlybird pledges are available from $89 or roughly £72 with worldwide shipping available. For goes to plan fulfilment is expected to take place during October 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the fitness mat and its features.

“Unlike most other mats, the Levigato Fitness Mats are resistant to mold, mildew, bacteria and odor. Easily keep your mat clean and fresh with a quick scrub using soap and water. Its textured finish on both sides gives you optimal shock absorption and friction finish for traction. With sweat dispersion channels, no towel is needed during your workout.”

“Both sides of the Levigato Fitness Mat have unique features giving you ultimate versatility in your workouts. The reverse side of the mat has excellent strength, durable cushioning, and resilient shock absorption.”

Source : Kickstarter

