Level Up Your iPhone: 15 Cool iPhone Shortcuts You’ll Love

If you are looking for some useful iPhone Shortcuts, we have an awesome video from iRveiews that walks us through 15 shortcuts you need to try out. iPhone users are constantly on the lookout for ways to streamline their daily tasks and enhance productivity. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or someone who appreciates a good hack to save time, you’ll be pleased to know that there are several iPhone shortcuts designed to simplify your life.

These shortcuts are not just about cutting corners; they’re about optimizing your interaction with your device for a more efficient and tailored experience. Let’s delve into these 15 awesome iPhone shortcuts that you should incorporate into your routine.

Clipster: This handy tool transforms the way you manage your iPhone’s clipboard. Imagine being able to store, edit, and manage up to five clipboard items. Clipster offers a seamless way to keep track of important snippets of text or links you come across throughout the day. Flashlight Timer: Gone are the days of leaving your flashlight on by mistake. With this shortcut, set a timer for your flashlight, ensuring it turns off automatically after a set duration. It’s a simple yet effective solution for saving battery life. Remove Background: Enhance your photos by effortlessly removing and replacing their background. This shortcut not only allows you to adjust the subject’s position but also its rotation and transparency, offering creative control over your images. QR Code Generator: Sharing information has never been easier. Generate QR codes for images, URLs, Wi-Fi passwords, or plain text with just a tap, facilitating quick and easy data transfer. Translate My Screenshot: For the polyglots or travelers among us, this shortcut is a game-changer. Instantly translate text captured in screenshots to your chosen language, supporting a wide array of languages for global communication. Dictate to Notes: Convert spoken words into text with unparalleled ease. This shortcut is perfect for capturing thoughts, reminders, or meeting notes hands-free, ensuring you don’t miss a beat. Shorten URL: Simplify sharing by shortening URLs directly from Safari’s share sheet. This feature is invaluable for those who regularly share web content, making long links more manageable. Clear Out Photos: Tidy up your photo library by quickly selecting and deleting unwanted images. This shortcut is a boon for freeing up storage space and keeping your gallery organized. Charge Time: Estimate how long it will take to fully charge your iPhone. This information can help manage your charging times more effectively, ensuring your device is powered up when you need it. Email Myself: Streamline the process of sending content to yourself. This shortcut enables you to quickly email notes, links, or files from the share sheet, perfect for personal archiving or reminder settings. Phone Menu: Access advanced options like charging boost mode and super low power mode. These settings can significantly improve charging efficiency and extend your battery life, offering more power when you need it most. Network Tool: Dive deep into Wi-Fi network analytics with this shortcut. Get detailed information, perform speed tests, and even share your Wi-Fi via QR code, making it easier to connect and diagnose network issues. Search On: Search across multiple platforms, including Google, Twitter, YouTube, and eBay, with a single shortcut. This feature streamlines your search process, saving time and effort when looking for specific information. Set Volume: Preset your iPhone’s volume to a specific percentage quickly. This is particularly useful for setting the right volume for different environments or ensuring consistency in audio playback. Turn Text into Audio: Convert text into an audio file, allowing you to listen to written content on-the-go. This shortcut is ideal for consuming articles, emails, or documents audibly, making multitasking a breeze.

By integrating these iPhone shortcuts into their daily routine, iPhone users can significantly improve their interaction with their device. These tools are designed to offer simple yet effective solutions for common needs, enhancing productivity and convenience. As technology continues to evolve, embracing these shortcuts can help you stay ahead, making your iPhone more efficient and tailored to your lifestyle.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



