Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+ series, starring Brie Larson premiers spring 2022

Lessons in Chemistry as a new Apple TV+ series set to be released during the spring months of 2022 by Doubleday. Starring Brie Larson “Captain Marvel,” Larson is also known for her Oscar and Golden Globe winning role in the film Room released in 2015. The new Apple TV+ series is based on the upcoming debut novel from author, science editor, and copywriter Bonnie Garmus.

“Set in the early 1960s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one. When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes, all the while craving a return to her true love: science.”

Source : Variety

