Leoway electric scooter can hit speeds of up yo 28 mph

E-Lab based in the Netherlands has created a new electric scooter called the Leoway, which is capable of hitting speeds up to 28 mph or 45 km an hour and offers a range of over 56 miles or 90 km. The Leoway E-Scooter is fitted with two wheel motors enabling to choose the power you require from either 2 x 250w motors or 3 x 250w motors. Powered by two removable rechargeable batteries, the electric scooter supports fast charging technology and can be charged from flat to full in under three hours.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $429 or £318 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Leoway campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Leoway electric scooter project view the promotional video below.

“LEOWAY E-Scooter combines the main advantages of a single motor electric scooter (lightweight, high mileage) and a dual drive electric scooter (powerful, safe riding). The innovative i-2WD Smart Traction Control Module was developed specifically for the Dual Drive E-Scooter. LEOWAY E-Scooter has two motors, but only the rear motor works continuously. This allows you to significantly save battery power and increase mileage. But when power from the rear motor is not enough (ledge, curb, climb, accelerate, etc.), or the rear wheel skids (water, grass, pebble, sand, etc.), i-2WD Control Module automatically activates the front motor. Due to this, the rider can confidently and safely ride regardless of the terrain and road surface.”

The Leoway electric scooter is capable of carrying loads up to 120 kg or 264lbs, and is equipped with a disc brakes and e-ABS as well as front and rear lights and turning signals to help keep you safe on the roads. Thanks to its powerful motors the electric scooter is capable of climbing gradients of up to 45% or 25° and is waterproof to certification IP 54. When left you can enable the scooters security alarm to help deter thieves and notify you when anything is tampered with.

“LEOWAY E-Scooter has a dual motor that mutually operates to reach maximum performance. When we say “performance”, we mean stability, safety, agility, and durability. When LEOWAY E-Scooter starts riding, i-2WD Smart Traction Control Module automatically activates the front motor and the scooter starts to ride confidently on any surface.”

“i-2WD Control Module disables the front motor when the scooter is moving on flat terrain to save energy. When it is necessary to accelerate and the power of the rear motor is not enough, i-2WD Control Module activates the front motor for thrilling acceleration.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the electric scooter, jump over to the official Leoway crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals