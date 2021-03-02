Lenovo unveils new ThinkEdge embedded compact mini PCs

Lenovo has this week expanded its embedded compact mini PC range, by unveiling two new additions in the form of the Lenovo ThinkEdge SE30 and SE50, both of which will be available to purchase during the middle of 2021. The new ThinkEdge SE30 is a small and rugged compute device for edge workloads. It includes the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i5 vPro processors for industrial computing, offering support for 4G connectivity at launch with 5G availability through select carriers during the second half of 2021. Key features of the SE30 include 11th Generation Intel Core i5 vPro processors for industrial computing supported by up to 16 GB memory and 1 TB storage, together with a family design which allows an operational range of temperatures from -20 to 60 Celsius.

“Whether you mount your ThinkEdge SE30 Edge PC on a wall, tuck it under a desk, or hide it behind a monitor, at just 0.81L your ThinkEdge device resides discreetly, right beside the action”.

The new Lenovo ThinkEdge SE50 has been specifically designed to provide users with a small compact mini PC capable of a wide variety of different applications that require higher analytics and data processing at the edge. The embedded edge mini PC is powered by an Intel Core i5 or i7 vPro processor supported by up to 32 GB of memory. Features of the SE50 mini PC include 11th Generation Intel Core i7 or i5 vPro processors for industrial computing, supported by 32 GB memory and up to 2 TB storage, Fan-less 2-liter design with full industrial I/O design and an IP50 rating with an operational temperature range of 0 to 50 degree Celsius.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Lenovo for either system, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime for more information jump over to the official Lenovo website by following the link below.

Source : Lenovo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals