Lenovo has this week introduced its new ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop unveiling the 16 inch display which is powered by up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series vPro processors and available with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop graphics cards supported by up to 64 GB of DDR4 memory and dual SSD drives together with options to add 5G Wireless WAN connectivity that something you need. Prices will start from $2,149 and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extremelaptop will be available to purchase sometime during August 2021.

Lenovo also introduced its new ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 and L13 Yoga Gen 2 powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors and offering users up to 10.6 hours of battery life.

“The ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 is our first Windows 10 convertible laptop powered by the latest AMD Ryzen Mobile processors. Delivering the speed and responsiveness needed in today’s work-from-anywhere world, the 13.3-inch L13 Yoga Gen 2 delivers multimode versatility for up to 10.6 hours per day from its 46Whr battery. The optional Integrated Pen is designed to work on the touch-enabled display in the familiar ways’ users do, with more accurate write, draw, scroll and swipe functions.”

New Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme GeForce RTX 3080 laptop features include:

– New 16-inch 16:10 aspect ratio display surrounded by a four-sided narrow bezel design, encased in a 17.7 mm chassis weighing 1.81 kg (3.99 pounds)

– Display options offer up to 600 nit brightness with 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR for ultra-vivid image quality and feature low blue light technology. Touch, pen and factory color calibration capability are also optional.

– Powering stunning visuals requires high-performance mobile graphics delivered courtesy of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti, NVIDIA RTX 3060, RTX 3070 or RTX 3080 Laptop GPUs, the latter with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory.

– Communicating from anywhere has never been easier or faster with Intel Wi-Fi 6E and optional 5G Wireless WAN providing optimum connection at home, in the office or somewhere in between.

– X1 Extreme Gen 4 can be configured with up to 64 GB DDR4 memory and two 2 TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSDs and a standard 90Whr (Watt hour) battery offers up to 10.7 hours of battery life.

– The new design integrates an FHD or FHD Infrared webcam for improved video conferencing quality, and of course includes a physical camera shutter. Entertainment and Unified Communications are further enhanced by a Dolby Atmos Speaker System which fires crystal clear sound towards the user, and far field microphones ensure they are clearly heard.

– Security and ease of use experience are not forgotten. The fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button for easier sign on through Windows Hello, a larger 115 mm touchpad caters to users who prefer this control method to the legendary TrackPoint and rapid access keys allow quick answer and hang up of audio and video calls.

Source : Lenovo

