Lenovo Tab P11 Pro with Snapdragon 730G launched in India

Lenovo has launched a new tablet in India, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 730G mobile processor and the device features an 11.5 inch OLED display.

The display on the tablet comes with a WQXGA resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, and the tablet comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The tablet also come with a microSD card slot which will take up to a 256GB card and it comes with dual cameras on the front and back.On the front of the handset there are two 8 megapixel cameras, on the rear of the device there is a 13 megapixel and a 5 megapixel camera.

The Lenovo P11 Pro comes with an 8600 mAh battery which will gibe you up to 15 hours of usage, and it comes with Quick Charge 3.0. The tablet will retail for the equivalent of $618 in India.

Source XDA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals