Lenovo Legion Tab Android Gaming Tablet launching in Europe and Asia

Lenovo has announced that they will be launching their Lenovo Legion Tab Android gaming tablet in Europe and Asia, the device was previously available in China. The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 Mobile Platform. This high-end processor ensures smooth, responsive gameplay, and efficient multitasking capabilities. Coupled with 12GB of RAM, it provides ample memory for running demanding games and applications, ensuring a seamless user experience even under heavy loads.

The tablet comes equipped with 256GB of internal storage, offering plenty of space for games, apps, and media. For users needing more, it supports expandable storage via a microSD card up to 1TB, a feature that greatly enhances its versatility and appeal to power users who require extensive media libraries or game collections at their fingertips.

Other specifications include an 8.8” screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2.5K resolution. It covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and has a brightness of 500 nits, ensuring vibrant, lifelike colors and smooth motion clarity. This high-performance display is ideal for gaming, offering a competitive edge through its high refresh rate, as well as enhancing the enjoyment of multimedia content.

Powered by a 6550 mAh Li-Ion Polymer battery, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 2 is built to last through extended gaming sessions. Although battery life will vary based on usage patterns, the inclusion of Quick Charge technology via its USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 2 port ensures rapid recharging, minimizing downtime. The tablet supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth® 5.3, providing fast and reliable connectivity options. It features two USB Type-C ports, with one supporting Quick Charge 3.0, DP Out, and audio, and the other dedicated to charging and audio. This configuration offers flexibility in charging and connecting peripherals, enhancing the overall gaming and multimedia experience.

Source Lenovo



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals