Lenovo Legion gaming phone appears on benchmarks

The new Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone will be made official today and now the handset has been benchmarked ahead of its official launch.

The new handset will come with a Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and it we powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile processor.

Other rumored specifications include 16GB of RAM and 512GB, a popup Selfie camera with 20 megapixels and e a 64 megapixel main camera on the back and a 16 megapixel secondary camera.

We will have full details on the new Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone when it is made official later today.

Source Playfuldroid

