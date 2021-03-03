Lenovo Legion 2 Pro smartphone details revealed

It looks like we have some details on the successor to the Lenovo Legion Phone gaming smartphone, the new device will be called the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro.

Lenovo has now official confirmed the handsets name as the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro and we also have some details on some of its specifications.

The device will apparently be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and will come with a new dual turbo cooling system.

Those are the only specifications we know on the device so far, the previous handset comes with a6.65 inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, we may see a similar display in the new device.

The handset comes with a choice of 16GB or 12GB of RAM and there is up to 512GB of storage, this new model is expected to come with up to 16GB of RAM and possibly more storage.

As soon as we get some details on the new Lenovo Legion 2 Pro smartphone, including some pictures of the handset, we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

