Leaked : Lenovo Legion Slim, Yoga Slim, and Yoga 9 laptops

A range of new Lenovo laptops have been leaked this week providing a glimpse at what we can expect to be made available from the company in the coming months. Following on from the new of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano, more laptops have been leaked form of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7, Lenovo Yoga Slim series, Lenovo Yoga 9 ranges.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 can be powered by up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i9 Comet Lake-H processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX2060 graphics, and up to a 144 Hz display or 60 Hz if you opt for a 4K HDR screen.

New additions to the Lenovo Yoga Slim range include : Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, Lenovo Slim 7 Carbon, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro and Lenovo Yoga Slim 9. For full details on each jump over to the Liliputing website by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing

