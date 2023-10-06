Leica SOFORT 2 hybrid instant camera unveiled

Leica has unveiled a new instant camera, the Leica SOFORT 2 and the camera is a hybrid camera, as it can instantly print photos and also save digital versions of the photos as well.

The standout feature of the SOFORT 2 is its ability to permanently store digital images, allowing you to select the finest captures before printing. This encompasses all images on your smartphone as well as those snapped with other Leica cameras, which are readily accessible in the gallery of the fully integrated Leica FOTOS App.

Easy to use, minimalist, and stylish. The new Leica SOFORT 2 is available in black, red, and white and presents itself as a camera that will quickly find a permanent place in the family, at events, and during travels, creating special shared experiences. Numerous fun features further assist in creatively capturing moments: the selfie mode with a separate shutter button, the landscape mode with a wide-angle character, the macro mode for close-ups from up to 10cm, as well as 10 lens and 10 film effects to unleash your creativity.

As versatile as the Leica SOFORT 2 itself are its accessories. Stylish wooden picture frames beautifully showcase the prints. Wrist straps, carrying straps, bags, and other high-quality accessories emphasize the camera’s individuality and creativity – and, most importantly, the individuals who use it to capture and share special moments, whether as analog instant photos or digital moments on social media.

You can find out more details about the new Leica SOFORT 2 instant hybrid camera over at Leic at the link below, it will go on sale on the 9th of November and it will retail for €379 in Europe.

Source Leica



