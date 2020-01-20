Leica M10 Monochrom camera $8,295

Black-and-white photographers will be pleased to know that the new Leica M10 Monochrom camera is now available to purchase priced at $8,295. Specifically created for digital black-and-white photography the Leica M10 Monochrom is equipped with a newly developed 40-megapixel black-and-white sensor.

The new M10 Monochrom is the first black-and-white camera of the rangefinder system to offer an exceptionally broad sensitivity range of ISO 160 to ISO 100000 says Lecia. The technical details and the handling concept of the M10 Monochrom are identical to those of the serial production M10-P, a particularly discreet version of the Leica M-Camera that concentrates entirely on the most essential camera functions.

“ Images captured at all ISO settings impress with finely grained rendition of details and no disturbing artefacts. As is the case with all Leica M-Cameras, the new black-and-white sensor is ideally matched to all lenses of the Leica M portfolio and fully exploits their performance with regard to contrast, resolution and rendition of finest structures. Photographers can therefore rest assured that the exceptional quality of the black-and-white images they capture brings out the best of every subject.”

Specifications of the new Leica M10 Monochrom camera include :

– Camera type: Compact digital view and rangefinder system camera with a dedicated black-and-white image sensor.

– Lens attachment: Leica M bayonet with additional sensor for 6-bit coding

– Lens system: Leica M lenses, Leica R lenses with an optional adapter (available accessory)

– Sensor: B/W CMOS chip, active area approx. 24×36 mm, without color and low-pass filter

– Resolution: DNG™: 7864 x 5200 pixels (40,89 MP),

– JPEG: 7840 x 5184 pixels (40,64 MP), 5472 x 3648 pixels (20 MP), 2976 x 1984 pixels (6MP)

– Data formats: DNG™ (raw data, compressed loss-free), JPEG

– File size: DNG™: 40-60 MB, JPEG (40MP) 10-20 MB: Depending on resolution and picture content

– Buffer memory: 2GB / 10 pictures in series

– White balance: Automatic, manual, 8 presets, colour temperature input

– Storage media: SD cards up to 2GB/SDHC cards up to 32GB/SDXC cards up to 2TB

– Menu languages: German, English, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Russian, Korean

– Exposure metering: Exposure metering through the lens (TTL), with working aperture

– Metering method: Light reflected by the blades of the 1 shutter curtain onto measuring cell.

– Metering range: At room temperature and normal humidity for ISO 200, at aperture 1.0 EV-2 to EV19 at aperture 32. Flashing of the left triangular LED in the viewfinder indicates values below the metering range

– Sensitivity range: ISO 160 to ISO 100.000, adjustable in 1/3 ISO increments from ISO 160, choice of automatic control or manual setting

– Exposure modes: Choice of automatic shutter speed control with manual aperture preselection – aperture priority A, or manual shutter speed and aperture setting

