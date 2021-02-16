LEGO Vidiyo music video creator launches March 1st 2021



LEGO has created a new DIY music video maker aimed at children between the ages of seven and 10. The LEGO Vidiyo music video creator will be available to purchase early next month from March 1, 2021 and can be seen in the demonstration video embedded below. The music video creator has been built in partnership with the Universal Music Group and is expected to offer a library of approximately 50 tracks by the end of 2021 the children to use.

The system has been designed to enable children to combine physical and digital elements using augmented reality technology thanks to the companion application. Created to encourage children to harness their passion for music using an immersive and ” safe experience” s says Lego. For more information jump over to the official Lego website by following the link below.

“Introducing a brand new and exciting music inspired experience – welcome to LEGO VIDIYO! A playful, innovative music video maker experience designed to celebrate and expand children’s creativity and love of music. LEGO VIDIYO is here to capture the beat of your world!”

Source : LEGO : Engadget

