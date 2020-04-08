LEGO Super Mario set now available to preorder

LEGO has released more details about the new and highly anticipated LEGO Mario set which is now available to preorder priced at $60. Reference : 71360 : Adventures with Mario Starter Course.

“Our Lead Designer, Jonathan Bennink, explains how LEGO Mario jumps and saves the day in a new real-life game. Bowser and Koopa Troopa join the adventure, in two new expansion sets: Piranha Plant Power Slide and Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle.”

“Collectible LEGO® Super Mario™ toy building sets bring a family-favorite character into the real world. The action begins with the Adventures with Mario Starter Course, featuring the highly interactive LEGO Mario™ figure. Great for group competitions and nurturing kids’ problem-solving skills and creativity, this modular LEGO playset can be rearranged and combined with Expansion Sets to create unique levels. The free LEGO Super Mario app also offers many fun ways to enhance play.”

Source : LEGO

