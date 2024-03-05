Lego BMW M Hybrid V8 and BMW M4 GT3 launched as 676-piece Speed Champions set

BMW and Lego are launching a new Lego BMW M Hybrid V8 and BMW M4 GT3 as part of a new 676-piece Speed Champions set and these miniature-scale replicas have a range of authentic design details taken from real cars.

Driven by the vision of reproducing iconic racing cars with LEGO® bricks, the LEGO® Speed Champions series has been bringing smiles to the faces of car fans and collectors of all ages for almost ten years now. The new model set bringing together the BMW M Hybrid V8 and BMW M4 GT3 fits in with this tradition and enables additional target groups to experience the allure of motor sport and the engineering expertise of BMW M.



The latest addition to the LEGO® Speed Champions series will stir the racing passion of its builders as they go about constructing the cars. Once finished, these two exceptionally beguiling models will enrich both collectors’ display cases and starting grids for exciting bedroom races. The BMW M Hybrid V8 / BMW M4 GT3 set will go on sale on 4 March 2024 at a recommended retail price of €49.99. It can be purchased from BMW dealers in the European Union, the UK and from the BMW online shop lifestyle.bmw.com and from LEGO®.

You can find out more details about the new 676-piece Speed Champions set which includes the Lego BMW M Hybrid V8 and BMW M4 GT3 over at the BMW website at the link below.

Source BMW



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals