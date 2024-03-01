BMW i5 Flow NOSTOKANA uses color change technology

BMW has unveiled the BMW i5 Flow NOSTOKANA and the car uses color change technology to change the exterior design of thge vehicle, the car is a tribute to the BMW Art Car by Esther Mahlangu and it is debuting at Frieze Los Angeles.

In the BMW i5 Flow NOSTOKANA, which is named after Mahlangu’s first son, sections of film that can be electronically animated are applied, with two strips each across the roof, bonnet and rear section, as well as the vehicle’s sides. Like an e-book reader, there are several million microcapsules in each E Ink film. The structure and arrangement of the colour particles they contain can be changed by applying an electric voltage. This allows the typical colours and patterns of Mahlangu’s art to be generated in constantly changing compositions.

The animations are also accompanied by an equally extraordinary sound, specially composed by Renzo Vitale, the BMW Group’s Creative Director, Sound, for the BMW i5 Flow NOSTOKANA. To combine the soundscape of the BMW brand with that of the South African Ndebele culture, Vitale used sequences from Mahlangu’s voice, as well as the sound of the feather brushes she used for painting. These were combined with sounds produced by the colour pencils employed in the BMW design studio and the acoustic signal heard as feedback when operating the BMW i5’s touch display. This created a sound mix that starts off softly at the beginning of each colour change and increases in intensity as the animation progresses.

You can find out more details about the BMW i5 Flow NOSTOKANA and the color change technology that BMW has used in the car over at the BMW website at the link below,

Source BMW



