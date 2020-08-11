CYBERBOARD custom LED mechanical keyboard hits Indiegogo

A new mechanical keyboard with custom LED layout has launched by Indigogo this month offering Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a 75% layout with a hot swap PCB. The CYBERBOARD keyboard has been created by Angry Miao and “breaks the status quo of the mechanical keyboard market with its unique design, technological prowess, and highly customizable nature” say it’s creators.

Early bird pledges are now available from $410 or £314 offering a 40% discount off the recommended retail price and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during October 2020. “The sharp-edged lines of the CNC-machined 6063 aluminium alloy frame encapsulate the rebellious cyberpunk spirit while the custom LED strip channels the retro aesthetic of the ’80s.

“We believe that innovative products provide not only practical function, but also cultural and emotional values. We want to bring our radical design and concept to the community – that is, the world’s first custom keyboard with a DIY LED panel,” said Nan Li, Founder of Angry Miao. “In the process of refining the CYBERBOARD, we have constantly pursued the ultimate experience for keyboard enthusiasts, in order to bring a different product to the world while offering exceptional DIY fun and making our mark in the world. However, this is just a beginning. We will launch far more exciting products and a totally new brand line on Aug 26.”

Source : Indiegogo

