If you are looking for something very unique to wear to your next fancy dress or simply to create a talking point or make an entrance. You might be interested in the Qudi Mask 2 digital expression mask. Imagine a world where your emotions can be expressed as vividly and dynamically as your face, even when it’s hidden behind a mask. With the Qudi Mask 2, you can step into that world and experience a new level of personal expression. This interactive emotional LED mask is designed to enhance the way you communicate and express yourself, offering a range of innovative features and customization options that will make you stand out in any crowd.

Building on the success of the original Mask 1, the Qudi Mask 2 takes emotional expression to new heights. Whether you’re at a party, a cosplay event, or simply looking to make a statement, this mask is your ultimate accessory. The Qudi Mask 2 is the brainchild of a globally recognized brand that first made waves in 2021 with the launch of Mask 1. Now, with enhanced functionalities and a more immersive user experience, you can unleash your emotions like never before.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $129 or £101 (depending on current exchange rates). One of the standout features of the Qudi Mask 2 is its Emotional Mode. Imagine your mask coming alive as you speak, with mouth movements synced perfectly to your speech. Eye blinking and head movement reactions add another layer of realism, making your expressions more dynamic and engaging. You’ll be able to convey a wide range of emotions, from joy to sadness and everything in between, with a level of authenticity that will captivate your audience.

LED Digital Expression Mask

But the Qudi Mask 2 doesn’t stop there. With the in-app emoticon creator, you can unleash your creativity and customize your mask to reflect your unique personality and style. Choose from millions of possible face combinations by customizing eyes and mouths, making your mask truly one-of-a-kind. And with interactive control at your fingertips, you can use head nods and tilts to convey your thoughts, making communication more intuitive and engaging.

The Dynamic Mode takes interactivity to the next level by automatically displaying emotions based on your behavior and surroundings. Imagine your mask responding to the energy of a party or the tranquility of a quiet moment, always in sync with your environment. And with 50 built-in bright effects, you can add a splash of color to your expressions, ensuring that you capture everyone’s attention wherever you go.

Assuming that the Qudi Mask 2 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2024. To learn more about the Qudi Mask 2 digital expression mask project scan the promotional video below.

The Qudi Mask 2 comes in three distinct models to suit your taste. The Robot model features expressive eyebrows, while the Kawaii model includes adorable emotion glyphs. For those looking for a truly unique look, the XX model offers special visual effects that will make you stand out from the crowd. And with basic and characterized cases, as well as additional custom skins like the Cat skin, you can personalize your mask even further to make it truly your own.

But the Qudi Mask 2 isn’t just about looks. It’s also designed with comfort in mind. Improved fit and significant breathing space make it suitable for extended wear, so you can express yourself comfortably for hours on end. Continuous testing and feedback have led to a mask that is as comfortable as it is expressive, ensuring that you can focus on enjoying the moment without any distractions.

So why settle for a plain, lifeless mask when you can have one that truly reflects your emotions and personality? With the Qudi Mask 2, you can step into a world of dynamic, interactive expression and make a statement wherever you go. Whether you’re looking to stand out at a party, make a splash at a cosplay event, or simply express yourself in a new and exciting way, this innovative mask is the perfect accessory. Unleash your emotions and let the world see the real you with the Qudi Mask 2.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the digital expression mask, jump over to the official Qudi Mask 2 crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals