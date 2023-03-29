The craftspeople at Studio Smoll have returned to Kickstarter once again to launch their new Smoll Origami leather wallet available in a selection of different colors that will naturally change color over time as the wallet is used. Early bird pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $63 or £52 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We create products to let people enjoy the process of self-assembling leather goods and feel the great texture of natural vegetable-tanned leather. The assembly process only passes through a patented slit structure, without any needlework and chemical bonding. With the use of this cleverly designed slit, professional tools and skills are no longer needed, and everyone can enjoy the making of personal leather products.”

Leather wallet

“After trying out different curves, shapes, and sizes, we found the perfect pattern for the seamless crease design. With our very own laser cutting machine, we’re able to create clean and clear edges on each leather piece. Smoll Origami Wallets are one-piece formed and completely free from chemical substance, glue and stitching, and they can be folded as compliant as paper and stay slim yet firm.”

Assuming that the Smoll Origami funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Smoll Origami leather wallet project watch the promotional video below.

“Another lovable trait of veg-tanned leather is its continuous changing color. The original color of veg-tanned leather is light beige, but as the pores face outside, factors such as humidity and sunlight change the color into a luxurious, warm caramel brown over time. Generally speaking, after 16-20 weeks of use, the color will start to grow slightly darker, making it a charming trace of time. This is a natural and unique phenomenon that varies from each piece, which makes veg-tanned leather ages like fine wine that only gets better with time.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the leather wallet, jump over to the official Smoll Origami crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





