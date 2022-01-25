Learn to play the guitar with TREYNER and augmented reality

Justin McAlpin has returned once again to Kickstarter to launch the next-generation TREYNER designed to help you learn to play the guitar quickly and efficiently. The next-generation technology “superchargers your learning experience” says McAlpin, using real-time guidance and feedback.

Treyner takes the form of two-pieces designed to be attached to your full-size acoustic guitar, transforming your instrument into an augmented reality video game. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $179 or £242 (depending on current exchange rates).

Augmented reality

“Experience your guitar in a completely new light with TREYNER, the world’s first universal guitar learning accessory that reacts to your progress as you play. Whether you’ve been playing for years, or you’ve just picked up a guitar for the first time, Treyner is here to seriously change the way you look at playing the guitar. Treyner communicates over Bluetooth with the complementary application running on your android or iPhone, so configuring your session is as simple as using an app on your phone! Choose from a variety of songs to play on your Treyner, with more coming in every update!”

If the TREYNER crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the TREYNER guitar coach project view the promotional video below.

Real-time guidance

“Treyner listens to you as you play and provides feedback and guidance in real-time. Simply position your fingers according to the fret indicator and strum the guitar, and Treyner will refresh with the next set of finger placements. Never make the same mistake twice with Treyner. Treyner is able to identify deviations of a single fret in fractions of a second, updating the fret indicator with visual feedback of the error.”

“Treyner makes learning to play the guitar easier than you ever thought possible. Rows of LED’s correspond to the adjacent frets, and the six LED’s within each of the rows represent the six strings. Simply position your fingers to cover the string and fret combinations shown on the fret indicator. Individual fingers are even color coded! Treyner is designed to get you and your loved ones into the habit of practicing the guitar every day with fun features like competitive online multiplayer and challenges that refresh everyday. (P.S. Treyner is the only video game your parents will never get mad at you for playing.)”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the guitar coach, jump over to the official TREYNER crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

