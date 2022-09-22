Learn to play the guitar with AeroGuitar

If you are struggling to learn how to play the guitar or would like to start your journey you might be interested in a new tutorial system specifically designed to teach you how to play guitar. Complete with its own companion application AeroGuitar allows you to learn how to play guitar in the comfort of your own home using pain-free silicone strings and arcade style tutorials.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $320 or £267 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Want to quickly learn how to play and sing without having to practice difficult chords or experience finger pain? AeroGuitar is just what you need. With Easy Chords Mode, you can play open chords, barre chords or any complex chords on AeroGuitar with one simple press. Virtually every chord is now at your fingertips.”

If the AeroGuitar campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the AeroGuitar specifically designed to help you learn to play the guitar, watch the promotional video below.

Learn to play the guitar

“Featuring 12-fret colorful indicators, AeroGuitar allows you to effortlessly follow the chord changes of the song you are practicing. Enjoy the convenience of always knowing what chords to play. With AeroGuitar’s pain-free silicone strings, the discomfort of pressing steel strings is a thing of the past. Combined with highly responsive pressure sensor pads, fingerpicking and playing notes on guitar has never been more delightful.”

“The right-hand side of AeroGuitar uses real strings, which provides the authentic feeling that you enjoy when picking, strumming, or muting the guitar strings. AeroGuitar comes with a free AeroGuitar App, where beginners can learn step by step with easy-to-follow tutorials. With the in-app tutorials, you can train both hands separately, from easy to advanced, so you won’t be overloaded with instructions. Now, you can be at your most comfortable and learn to play guitar at your own pace.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the helps you learn to play the guitar, jump over to the official AeroGuitar crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



