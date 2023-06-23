Learn to code with ioCube magnetic robotic modules

If you would like to introduce younger members of your family to robotics and coding or simply have the ability to learn to code by creating a wide variety of different applications using magnetic electronic cubes. You might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign created by the team of engineers at coffreedomIO based in Canada.

The magnetic robot cubes can be connected together and programs created using simple drag-and-drop commands using the provided coding platform. First-come, first-served early bird pledges are now available for the modern project from roughly $79 or £63 (depending on current exchange rates).

“ioCube robotic modules are designed to enhance cognitive skills while offering endless possibilities for creation. From simple to intricate designs, they foster creative thinking, allowing you to explore your imagination to the fullest. Get started with our kit and let your creativity soar! As you build the blocks, you also build a program.

Learn to code

Several of the component panels can also be programmed through the coding platform blockly, offering an incredible level of creative customisation and flexibility. Blockly doesn’t require programming experience—it uses a simple drag-and-drop interface. which is built on the logic of coding, but without the need to write complicated scripts.”

ioCube robot cubes

“ioCubes are versatile. Our goal is to make ioCubes available wherever learning happens, whether in classrooms or at home. Even starting from scratch with no knowledge about robotics or coding, you can have a working robot in almost no time! The more you discover about ioCubes the more complex they become.”

Assuming that the ioCube funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the ioCube robotic cube modules project glimpse the promotional video below.

“It’s like assembling blocks without the need for complex wiring or design. With a simple drag-and-drop interface and logic-based programming, you can quickly create your own applications and bring your innovative ideas to life! After two years of relentless efforts in design, prototyping, and extensive field testing, ioCube is now on Kickstarter, ready to start unlocking innovative minds.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and advanced features for the robotic cube modules, jump over to the official ioCube crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



