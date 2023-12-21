Lava Storm 5G smartphone launched

Lava has launched its latest Android smartphone, the new Lava Storm 5G and the handset comes with a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAMN and 128GB of included storage, if you need some extra storage, it also comes with a microSD card slot.

The new Lava Storm 5G smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there are two cameras on the rear of the handset and a single camera on the front. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50 m, megapixel main camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, on the front of the device there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking selfies.

The handset comes with Android 13 and features a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with 33W fast charging, the device will be available in a choice of two colors, Black and Green and it will retail for INR 11,999 in India which is about $144 the current exchange rate, the handset will be availabler in India from the 28th of December. As yet there are no details on when it will be available in other countries.

Source GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals