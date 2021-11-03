LattePanda 3 Delta mini PC from $229

LattePanda has taken to Kickstarter this week to launch its new pocket sized hackable mini PC the form of the LattePanda 3 Delta. Powered by the latest Intel 11th generation mobile quad-core processor N5105 with up to 2.9GHz burst frequency. The 3 Delta mini PC offers CPU speeds up to 2x faster and the GPU speeds up to 3x faster than previous generation LattePanda PCs allow you to enjoy 4K HDR videos and even heavy gameplay. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $229 or £168 (depending on current exchange rates).

“More memory means more efficient multitasking. LattePanda 3 Delta uses 2933MHz high-frequency LPDDR4 RAM — up to 8GB, 2x larger than the previous generation — for a superfast, smooth performance whether you’re loading a large amount of web pages in Chrome, or running multiple virtual machines. Windows 10 has a perfect peripheral driver, software compatibility and development ecosystem, making it the most suitable to develop GUI applications, while Linux is better for microservice applications. “

If the LattePanda crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the LattePanda 3 Delta mini PC project view the promotional video below.

“LattePanda 3 Delta uses WIFI 6 whose transfer speed is 2.7 times faster than WIFI5. It is also equipped with a USB 3.2 gen2 x1 port that has an ultra-high bandwidth, delivering up to 10Gb/s of throughput which is twice faster than USB3.2 gen1 x1 (previously known as USB3.0). LattePanda 3 Delta uses M.2 B Key instead of M.2 E Key, and can connect to 4G or 5G module. You can access to the Internet anywhere, anytime.”

“The cooling fan of LattePanda 3 Delta has been redesigned, featuring 50% larger cooling area. The resulting gain in cooling capacity ensures LattePanda 3 Delta best performance all the time. LattePanda Delta 3 has 2-channel audio output with 2W amplifier. Now you can directly connect two speakers to hear the wonderful sound.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the 3 Delta mini PC, jump over to the official LattePanda crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

