LastPass password manager once again becoming stand-alone company

LastPass the excellent password manager that was acquired by LogMeIn back in 2015, is set to become a stand-alone company once again according to an article published to the official LastPass Blog this week. Bill Wagner President & CEO, LogMeIn explained that the password manager would become an independent company.

LastPass password manager

“A new era for LastPass is about to begin. Today, we’re excited to announce our intent to establish LastPass as an independent company. As new accounts and applications have been on the rise over the last 18 months, there has been a clear and rising need for password security. As the leading password manager for individuals and businesses, this change allows us to strategically increase focus, investment, and support in LastPass to be able to solve your password problems faster and in even more innovative ways.

As customers, you’ll start to see us deliver an enhanced LastPass, on an accelerated timeline. We are working on faster, seamless save and fill, a delightful mobile experience, and even more third-party integrations for businesses, among many other updates. We are expanding our support channels so we can answer your questions faster, right when you need them, and you’ll be welcomed by a new look and feel on our website. We are investing directly in areas that customers like you have told us are most important. “

“LastPass has had quite a journey in the 13 years since its founding in 2008 — a journey I’ve been lucky enough to be part of since 2015, when LogMeIn acquired LastPass, a small startup with 30 employees in northern Virginia. In the last six years, I’m proud of the dedication, rigor, and innovation our teams have put into LastPass. This is something I hope you feel as well, as someone who uses LastPass daily to get access to your work, your streaming sites, your bank, and maybe even your vaccine card. LastPass isn’t just software or an app on your phone; it’s how we (myself included!) keep ourselves and our businesses organized, productive, and secure.

This has been a journey for us at LastPass and LogMeIn, but also for you as our customers. For those of you who have been with us all along, we thank you for your continued support and passion for LastPass. For those of you who are newer, thanks for being here and we can’t wait to show you what’s next. ”

Source : LogMeIn

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals