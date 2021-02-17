LastPass password manager limits free accounts to mobiles or computers

It seems that the owners of Lastpass, LogMeIn, who purchased the password manager application back in 2015 are looking to phase out free accounts as they did with their LogMeIn service. Changes to the Lastpass free accounts now require users to select to have access to their passwords on either mobile or computer but not both. Starting March 16th, 2021, LastPass Free will only include access on one type of device, albeit unlimited if you have multiple computers or phones. Obviously both are available if you upgrade to a premium paid subscription plan.

LogMeIn explains a little more and gives examples to further clarify what we mean by active device type, we’ve included two examples below:

– Sarah is a Free user with Computers as her active device type. She can use LastPass on her laptop, desktop and her dad’s laptop (anyone’s computer!), but she can’t use LastPass on her phone, tablet, or smart watch unless she upgrades to LastPass Premium, which has unlimited device type access.

– Steve is a Free user with Mobile Devices as his active device type. He can use LastPass on his iPhone, Android work phone, tablet, and smart watch, but he can’t use LastPass on his desktop or laptop unless he upgrades to LastPass Premium, which has unlimited device type access.

“As a Free user, your first login on or after March 16th will set your active device type. You’ll have three opportunities to switch your active device type to explore what’s right for you. Please note, that all of your devices sync automatically, so you’ll never lose access to anything stored in your vault or be locked out of your account, regardless of whether you use computer or mobile devices to access LastPass.”

For more information on the announcement jump over to the official LastPass blog by following the link below.

Source : LogMeIn

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals