Last of Us Part II behind the scenes reveals sound effect secrets

If you have already played The Last of Us: Part 2 game and like to know more about how the sound effects were created. You will be interested in the video embedded below which allows Beau Anthony Jimenez, Sound Designer at Naughty Dog to share some of the creative processes explored to create the sound for The Last of Us: Part 2 game.

“In this conversation we chat with the sound team from Naughty Dog to discuss their extensive work on The Last of Us: Part 2. We explore the gun and foley sound recordings, creating the terrifying sounds of the infected, the whistle language of the Seraphites, the unique glass and breathing sound systems, Ellie’s guitar gameplay sounds and much more!”

To learn more about how The Last of Us: Part 2 game was created jump over to the SoundWorks Collection website.

