Last Minute Deal: Save 97% on the Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle

We have an awesome last minute deal in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 97% off the Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle.

The Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle is available in our deals store for just $39.90, it normally retails for $1,345.

Internet security has never been as important as it is today with more information than ever being handled digitally around the globe. In this course, you’ll get an introduction to hacking and how to protect yourself and others. You’ll develop an understanding of the threat and vulnerability landscape through threat modeling and risk assessments, and build a foundation for which to expand your security knowledge.

Here is what is include in the bundle:

The Complete Cyber Security Course, Vol.1: Hackers Exposed CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst (CS0-001) Prep Course Cyber Security: Python & Web Applications Complete Ethical Hacking & Cyber Security Masterclass Course Python 3 for Offensive PenTest: A Complete Practical Course The Complete Nmap Ethical Hacking Course: Network Security Assessment The Complete Cyber Security Course, Vol.4: End-Point Protection The Complete Cyber Security Course, Vol.3: Anonymous Browsing The Complete Cyber Security Course, Vol.2: Network Security CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001) Ethical Hacking

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals