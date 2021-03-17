Last Minute Deal: Save 93% on the Ivacy VPN: 5-Yr Subscription (5 Devices)

We have a great last minute deal for our readers on the Ivacy VPN: 5-Yr Subscription (5 Devices) in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Ivacy VPN: 5-Yr Subscription (5 Devices) is available for just $39.99, that’s a saving of 93% off the normal price.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Enjoy P2P file-sharing with complete anonymity and blazing fast speeds with Ivacy VPN. With a lifetime subscription to this highly-reviewed service, you can unblock and enjoy buffer-less HD live access to your favorite movies, TV shows, and sports events. Defeat geo-restrictions and embrace internet freedom by connecting to more than 1,000 servers in 100+ locations worldwide! Official partners with National Cyber Security Alliance, Ivacy VPN promotes cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness.

Here are some of the features:



Lock down your browsing w/ powerful 256-bit encryption

Enjoy fast uninterrupted P2P file-sharing with complete anonymity

Quick-connect to 1,000+ servers in 100+ locations across 50+ countries

Get a dedicated VPN add-on for Kodi

Protect yourself against hackers, spyware, & government surveillance

Anonymize your online activity against spammers & identity thieves

Overcome ISP speed throttling & port blocking

Access region-blocked content anywhere in the world

Enjoy amazing Ivacy features on a range of compatible devices

Log in on 5 devices simultaneously

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Ivacy VPN: 5-Yr Subscription (5 Devices) over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals