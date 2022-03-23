Last Minute Deal: Flip Booklets Basic Plan 2-Yr Subscription

We have another great last-minute deal in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, the Flip Booklets Basic Plan 2-Yr Subscription.

The Flip Booklets Basic Plan 2-Yr Subscription is available in our deals store for $99, which is a saving of 72% off our normal price.

Quickly and easily create a digital PDF Flip Booklet with beautiful page turn animations to showcase your products and services online. With the increasing competition in the online world, it has become imperative for businesses to find ways to elevate their marketing strategies. FlipBooklets provides an easy solution to make promotional materials more dynamic and engaging.

FlipBooklets boasts one of the most intuitive interfaces for ease of use and quick creation. Even someone with little to no technical expertise can create stunning catalogs, brochures, magazines, and eBooks in a matter of minutes. Many features have been added to improve the solution based on customer feedback. These include:

As seen on Fox News, USA Today, NBC, CNN, and Digital Journal

Responsive. Works on all devices, at any size. Your PDF booklet will look good, everywhere

Quick to create. Simply upload your PDF, click save, & you will get a link to view your PDF Flip Booklet as well as an embed code to place wherever you like

Hyperlink friendly. Embedded hyperlinks in the PDF will automatically work when the PDF Flip Booklet is created

Fast. With clean, minimal code your PDF Flip Booklet will load quickly on any connection (subject to PDF size of course)

Zoom. Easily zoom in & out of the pages to get a better view of the content

Download PDF. Allows your clients to also download a standard PDF version of the Flip Booklet to print or view offline

Privacy. The option to keep your Flip Booklet hidden from search engines

Bookmarks. Your clients can bookmark pages in your PDF Flip Booklet to return to at a later date

Search. As long as the text is live (and not an image) it is searchable with this new feature

Analytics. Get basic analytics for your books. Discover how many times it has been viewed

Single or spread view. Choose between displaying a single page at a time or a page spread

Coming soon – Multi-language. Choose the language most suitable for you and your audience, English or Spanish. For more languages please get in touch

Choose between displaying a single page at a time or a page spread Coming soon – Multi-language. Choose the language most suitable for you and your audience, English or Spanish. For more languages please get in touch

FlipBooklets: Basic Plan

10 books

15MB max book size

Embedable

Remove branding

Single or spread view

Private PDFs

Analytics

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Flip Booklets Basic Plan 2-Yr Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.

