Last Minute Deal: CrowPi L Advanced Kit

CrowPi L is a real Raspberry Pi computer designed for programming beginners. After collecting reviews from CrowPi users and Raspberry Pi enthusiasts, Elecrow overcame many inconveniences of using a Raspberry Pi DIY laptop such as installing the Raspberry Pi, switching systems, cooling, and connecting external display.
CrowPi L supports you to create more projects with the unique GPIO expansion shield board and Crowtail kit. Crowtail Starter kit includes 22 modules like RGB LED, ultrasonic ranging sensor, IR and etc. Plug and play, and easily start your project. There are no complicated jumpers and soldering, you can focus on learning Raspberry Pi, hardware principles, and Python programming. CrowPi L will bring you new experiences!
ADVANCED KIT
- Transform a Raspberry Pi into a portable laptop. Equipped with 11.6″ screen, integrated keyboard, touchpad & more
- 40P GPIO interface. To create different project
- Massive programming courses
- 16 Letscode Game Design Lessons
- 32 Python Introduction to Syntax Lessons
- 24 Letscode Hardware Control Lessons
- 24 Python Hardware Control Lessons
- Built-in 5,000mAh battery. Supports the device to work independently for 3 hours
- HDMI. Supports connection with external display
- Dual system switching adapter board. Supports 2 trans-flash cards at the same time; Just shift from board A to B with one toggle switch
- Magnetically mounted design. Makes Raspberry Pi installation easier & faster
- CrowPi L Base Shield & Crowtail Stater Kit
- ONLY in Advanced Kit
- After connecting the GPIO expansion shield with the Crowtail Starter Kit, you can learn hardware and programming knowledge at the same time and even do DIY
IMPORTANT
- Compatible with Raspberry Pi 4B only. NOT Raspberry Pi 3
- The market bumped up the price of the Raspberry Pi due to the ongoing global chip shortage, so we added Raspberry Pi as an option, you don’t need to buy RPI if you have it.
