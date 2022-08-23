Last Minute Deal: CrowPi L Advanced Kit

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the CrowPi L Advanced Kit in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The CrowPi L Advanced Kit is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $339.99 and it comes with a range of features.

CrowPi L is a real Raspberry Pi computer designed for programming beginners. After collecting reviews from CrowPi users and Raspberry Pi enthusiasts, Elecrow overcame many inconveniences of using a Raspberry Pi DIY laptop such as installing the Raspberry Pi, switching systems, cooling, and connecting external display.

CrowPi L supports you to create more projects with the unique GPIO expansion shield board and Crowtail kit. Crowtail Starter kit includes 22 modules like RGB LED, ultrasonic ranging sensor, IR and etc. Plug and play, and easily start your project. There are no complicated jumpers and soldering, you can focus on learning Raspberry Pi, hardware principles, and Python programming. CrowPi L will bring you new experiences!

ADVANCED KIT

Transform a Raspberry Pi into a portable laptop. Equipped with 11.6″ screen, integrated keyboard, touchpad & more

Equipped with 11.6″ screen, integrated keyboard, touchpad & more 40P GPIO interface. To create different project

To create different project Massive programming courses 16 Letscode Game Design Lessons 32 Python Introduction to Syntax Lessons 24 Letscode Hardware Control Lessons 24 Python Hardware Control Lessons

Built-in 5,000mAh battery. Supports the device to work independently for 3 hours

Supports the device to work independently for 3 hours HDMI. Supports connection with external display

Supports connection with external display Dual system switching adapter board. Supports 2 trans-flash cards at the same time; Just shift from board A to B with one toggle switch

Supports 2 trans-flash cards at the same time; Just shift from board A to B with one toggle switch Magnetically mounted design. Makes Raspberry Pi installation easier & faster

Makes Raspberry Pi installation easier & faster CrowPi L Base Shield & Crowtail Stater Kit ONLY in Advanced Kit After connecting the GPIO expansion shield with the Crowtail Starter Kit, you can learn hardware and programming knowledge at the same time and even do DIY



IMPORTANT

Compatible with Raspberry Pi 4B only. NOT Raspberry Pi 3 The market bumped up the price of the Raspberry Pi due to the ongoing global chip shortage, so we added Raspberry Pi as an option, you don’t need to buy RPI if you have it.

You can find out more information about the new CrowPi L Advanced Kit over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

