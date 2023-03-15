Last Minute Deal: Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resumé Writer Lifetime Subscription

We have an awesome last-minute deal on the Complete Resoume AI Assistant in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resumé Writer Lifetime Subscription is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $39.99.
Resoume is an easy-to-use resume, portfolio, and cover letter builder that helps you create beautifully designed, ATS-ready documents that let your skills shine. Are you worried that your resume will be rejected by an ATS because of the format, or that your portfolio won’t stand out from the pile? Put your fears to rest and get Resoume.
With Resoume, you can import your details from LinkedIn and create an engaging resume that fits your personal brand and is ready for the ATS. Your resume is your first impression, so make it stand out with customizable themes, fonts, and colors.
Need a portfolio for a presentation or interview? Resoume makes it easy to build a visually appealing portfolio to show off your accomplishments. Want to share your CV or portfolio on your website or your LinkedIn profile? With Resoume, you can share a link on your professional page in just a few clicks.
Now, it’s easy to create engaging, professional resumes, cover letters, and portfolios that will impress your next client or interviewer. Get access to Resoume today!
- Import from LinkedIn. Speeds up the process instead of copy-pasting from your LinkedIn
- Customize
- Change the theme, the font, & the colors
- Add your image & give us an autograph
- Your personal website. Connect everything together with your personal website. All in one place with Resoume
- Build your Portfolio. Show them what you have built & accomplished. Make it visual and let it speak for itself
- Get Analytics. For each application/website you have, you will see how many visitors you had
- Share your work. Share your CV or portfolio on your website or LinkedIn
- Be organized. Keep an overview of your resumes, appointments, & offers
What You’ll Get
- 5,000 AI Credits
- CV Score
- AI Writing Assistant
- 20 Resume Templates
- Resume Feedback Page
- Job Board with remote jobs around the world
- Sharable Online version
- Applicant Tracking System ready
- Import details from LinkedIn
- Downloadable PDF version
- A custom subdomain
- Create a simple personal website
- Visitor Analytics for resume/website
You can find out more information about this great deal on the Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resumé Writer Lifetime Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.
