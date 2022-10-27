Last Minute Deal: 2023 Professional CompTIA Exam Certification Prep Bundle

We have an awesome last minute deal on the 2023 Professional CompTIA Exam Certification Prep Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The 2023 Professional CompTIA Exam Certification Prep Bundle

Whether you’re looking to pass the CompTIA PenTest+ certification exam, take your next step in the CompTIA Cybersecurity Pathway, or you’re just looking to learn some awesome ethical hacking skills, you’re in the right place. Keep in mind there’s much more to being an ethical hacker than what’s covered here, including how to secure a network, however, this course focuses on how to be a pen tester. A pen tester plans and scopes a pen test engagement with a client, finds vulnerabilities, exploits them to get into a network, then reports on those findings to the client. 4.6/5 average rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Access 133 lectures & 14 hours of content 24/7

Scan networks, crack passwords, analyze & intercept traffic, discover code vulnerabilities, and compromise resources

Recognize vulnerabilities within a system, run exploits & suggest solutions to a client to remediate the weak points

Work within a virtual environment to practice your pen testing skills, including using Oracle VM manager, Kali Linux, Metasploitable & DVWA

Scope, plan & execute a pen test engagement from start to finish IMPORTANT: This course is created for educational purposes and all the information learned should be used when the attacker is authorized.

