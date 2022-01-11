Last Minute Deal: 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSec Professional Certification Bundle

We have an amazing last-minute deal for our readers on the 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSec Professional Certification Bundle.
Designed by the United States Government, the Risk Management Framework was created to establish a process that securely and efficiently integrates security, privacy, and cyber supply chain management activities. Because of the array of laws, directives, executive orders, regulations, and more, this framework makes navigating in coordination with those incredibly effective. This course will help you learn the ins and outs of the RMF process so that you can bring value to a range of cybersecurity positions with the United States government.
- Access 29 lectures & 21 hours of content 24/7
- Gain a solid understanding of the RMF steps
- Learn to prepare your organization to manage security & privacy risks
- Categorize system & information
- Select NIST SP 800-53 controls
- Implement controls
- Assess how your controls are operating
- Authorize the system
- Monitor control implementation & risks
