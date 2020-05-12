Last Minute Deal: 2020 Adobe Graphic Design Certification School, Save 96%

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the great deal we have available on the 2020 Adobe Graphic Design Certification School.

Adobe Photoshop CC Course

Master Photoshop Without Any Previous Knowledge with This Easy-to-Follow Class

Adobe Photoshop is the standard for creating and editing images. The course covers all aspects of the design process from the importing of images right through to final production considerations for finished artwork. You will gain a fast, practical, in-depth knowledge of this product and the design skills required to produce finished images for inclusion in publications or on web pages for the Internet. This course is for both new users requiring in-depth knowledge of Photoshop as well as experienced designers wanting a detailed understanding to unlock the power of this amazing tool.

Adobe Illustration CC Course

Create Stunning Designs, Graphics, Pictures, & Icons with Illustrator

This course will lead you through the design process, you’ll learn a variety of ways to produce artwork and understand the issues involved with professional graphic design. With 94 lectures, you’ll be learning about the Illustrator interface and the basic skills needed to effectively use the program. By the end of the course, you’ll be fully capable of creating special effects suitable for conventional printing as well as for electronic publishing. This course is suitable for anyone who is new to Adobe Illustrator and desktop publishing, and who wishes to master the skills required for this application

Adobe InDesign CC Course

Learn How to Design Magazines, Brochures, & More in Adobe InDesign

InDesign is designed to complement Adobe’s Illustrator and Photoshop tools and make the development of composite documents and manuals easier. This course will help you discover how to harness the power of InDesign to develop different types of documents. From simple flyers to newsletters users will incorporate graphics created in Photoshop and Illustrator into different document types. InDesign interface will seem familiar to those used to using other Adobe products.

