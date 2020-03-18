The Last Campfire Comes launches on PS4 Summer 2020

The development team responsible for creating No Man’s Sky will be launching their next game on the PlayStation four during the summer months of 2020. The Last Campfire Offers gamers an “intimate and emotional story” and Sean Murray Founder of game development studio Hello Games has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about their new game together with a teaser trailer.

“Hello, over the past few years, PlayStation fans have become familiar with the name Hello Games largely due to No Man’s Sky and the regular stream of updates for that game we have been working on since launch. No Man’s Sky continues to be a major focus for the studio and our PlayStation community can expect a lot more from us in the future. Secretly in the background though, a small off-shoot team has been working on something altogether intimate and beautiful.

We announced The Last Campfire in December 2018 at the Video Game Awards with a teaser trailer. Today we are able to announce that The Last Campfire will be coming to PlayStation 4 in Summer 2020. To celebrate, we have put together a new trailer that gives a little glimpse into the emotional journey this small team is crafting.

The Last Campfire is the culmination of several years of work by a couple of members of the team who had the urge to make an artistically focused single-player adventure game. The result is which hopefully looks a little like an animated movie, and delivers an adventure with an emotional impact. You play as Ember. You are trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home. At its heart, it is the story of rekindling hope in an otherwise hopeless world.”

Source : PB

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals