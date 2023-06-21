Auto calibrating dual laser tape measure

Anyone who needs to quickly and efficiently measure large distances might be interested in a new dual laser tape measure with auto calibration, digital spirit level, angle measure and companion phone and tablet application. Allowing you to quickly record measurements up to 262 feet or 18 m in length thanks to its dual laser measuring technology. Early bird opportunities are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $149 or £117 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Introducing the VH-80A: The World’s Most Advanced Dual Laser Measure with Auto Calibration technology. Say goodbye to clunky, slow, and inaccurate tools on the job. With the VH-80A, it’s like having a personal assistant in your pocket to provide you the power and accuracy of a professional. You can take on any project with confidence and precision to become a true expert.”

“The dual laser technology enables more than nine times faster work efficiency than conventional measuring tools. With the ability to measure at any point on the line with just one click, VH-80A ensures quick and accurate results every time. With the advanced Auto Calibration function, you can trust the VH-80A will deliver accurate measurement values, taking your measuring operations to a new level of comfort, efficiency, and professionalism.”

Assuming that the VH-80A funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the VH-80A dual laser tape measure project explore the promotional video below.

“VH-80A provides three measurement values in just one take: left, right, and total distance. With this function, three measurements can be recorded, rather than only one measurement you get with other tools, to save you time and increase efficiency. It significantly reduces project time, allowing you to focus on what really matters. Save time and money with VH-80A.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the dual laser tape measure, jump over to the official VH-80A crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



