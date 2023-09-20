MAKA multitool – laser measure, stud finder, thermal imager, cross laser level and more

If you carry out construction or home improvement, you will already know the need for precise, reliable, and versatile tools is paramount. One such tool that has been making waves in the industry is the MAKA All-in-1 Pro Laser Measure. This innovative device is not just a simple measuring tool, but a comprehensive solution that integrates a variety of functions, making it an indispensable asset for professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike. Discounted early bird pledges are now available for the revolutionary project from roughly $149 or £121 (depending on current exchange rates).

The MAKA All-in-1 Pro Laser Measure is a testament to the company’s belief that “innovation is the soul of enterprise development”. Established in 2011, MAKA Technology has been at the forefront of designing and manufacturing a range of tools including stud finders, laser rangefinders, laser levels, humidity meters, and infrared thermal imagers. With the introduction of the All-in-1 Pro Laser Measure, the company has once again demonstrated its commitment to innovation and technological advancement.

One of the standout features of the MAKA All-in-1 Pro Laser Measure is its 9 materials stud finder. This feature allows users to quickly and accurately detect what is hidden in the walls, ceilings, and floors. Whether it’s metal (such as steel bars or copper pipes), cables, or wood hidden under the drywall, the MAKA stud finder can detect it. This feature is particularly useful when preparing for drilling or screwing, as it helps avoid potential damage or accidents.

MAKA multitool

In addition to the stud finder, the MAKA All-in-1 Pro Laser Measure also integrates a thermal imager. This feature allows users to troubleshoot unseen housing problems at their fingertips. Whether it’s detecting heat loss around windows and doors, identifying insulation gaps, or finding moisture intrusion, the thermal imager provides a clear and accurate picture of what’s going on behind the scenes.

The MAKA All-in-1 Pro Laser Measure also includes a cross laser level. This feature is invaluable for ensuring accuracy in tasks such as hanging pictures, installing cabinets, or laying tiles. With the cross laser level, users can ensure that their work is perfectly level and aligned, saving time and reducing the risk of errors.

Assuming that the MAKA multitool funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the MAKA multitool laser measure, thermal imager and more project peek the promotional video below.

Despite its multitude of features, the MAKA All-in-1 Pro Laser Measure is designed to be user-friendly and easy to operate. With just one scan, users can gain a comprehensive understanding of what’s behind a wall, making it an ideal tool for a wide range of on-site measure scenarios.

The MAKA All-in-1 Pro Laser Measure is a versatile and innovative tool that offers a comprehensive solution for a variety of measurement and detection needs. Its integration of a stud finder, thermal imager, and cross laser level, among other features, makes it a valuable asset for anyone involved in construction or home improvement. As MAKA Technology continues to innovate and develop, it’s exciting to see what other advancements they will bring to the industry.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical data sheet for the laser measure, thermal imager and more, jump over to the official MAKA multitool crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals