Spider X1 CNC laser engraver and cutter machine

Hobbyists makers and small businesses looking for an easy way to create unique and innovative large-scale laser engravings might be interested in the new machine created by the team at Spider M1. The company’s latest laser engraver and CNC cutter is now available on Kickstarter at a 40% discount for early bird backers and features a work space of up to 800 mm in length.

The Spider X1 desktop CNC machine has been specifically designed to address these issues by offering a one-time cutting convenience, expandable length for larger models and an extended kit for even greater cutting capacities. Early bird benefits are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $359 or £286 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We know that some projects require mostly engraving whereas others essentially require cutting. Some other projects require an equal share of both. That’s why we designed Spider X1 with Dual Modes supported—living up to your work habits and preferences, but in a way that combines the best performance for both tasks. Engraving in only one go? Yes, Spider X1 allows you to engrave without a frame on any surface. You’ll typically have the whole work done in one go, with rollers it allows an infinite longer Y-axis engraving that’s going to blow your mind!”

Desktop CNC laser engraving

“What would you say to an unlimited Y-axis capable of engraving and cutting longer models? Spider X1’s super long Y-axis means that there is no need to constantly reposition material for projects with long lengths. In a nutshell, this means you can engrave and cut projects of any size, working literally infinitely along the Y-axis. This type of flexibility is a first in lean engraving and cutting machines!”

Assuming that the Spider X1 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the Spider X1 laser engraver and CNC cutter project preview the promotional video below.

Laser engraver machine

“When you need to cut, accuracy is one of the key factors if you want to succeed. That’s what we designed Spider X1 to deliver: we combined the industrial gears and the synchronous wheels, and users don’t need to do much complicated assemble works, just put the Spider X1 on your assembled frame, then you can finish the cutting works. More importantly, the applied standard profiles provide users more possibilities to get it locally.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical attributes for the laser engraver and CNC cutter, jump over to the official Spider X1 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





