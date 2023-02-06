3D printer dual filament dryer

Keeping your 3D printing filament in top condition and away from moisture is a priority if you are looking to achieve the best prints possible from your printing system. One solution is to use a filament dryer such as the one created by Sovol which is capable of reducing moisture from two spools simultaneously.

Priced at just $60 the filament drying box helps remove moisture from the filament which can cause bubbling and imperfections in a finished 3D print. The temperature and time are both adjustable from the display and menu navigation on the front of the drying box. Enabling you to set temperatures of 40, 45 or 50 degrees C. Press the function button again, you can set the time from 6h to 12 h allowing you to adjust the filament drying time to suit your needs and requirements.

3D printer filament dryer

“Sovol Filament Dryer is designed for drying filament, it is able to remove the moisture from the filament and restore the good printer quality of filament. As we all know, the filament is easy to absorb the moisture in the air, after the filament gets humid, you may have print issues such as strings, bubbles, uneven extrusion lines, and be unable to get good print quality no matter how perfect is your printer. Even the hot end may get clogged, which is really disappointing. Therefore, the filament dryer is very essential for every 3d printer owner. For such important accessories, we gave it better features as we can. “

“Compared to other filament dryers, Sovol filament dryer can store 2 spools of filament with a width of less than 70 mm or 1 filament roll with a width of less than 150 mm. This is very good news for 3d printer owners, it satisfied more people who have more different demands, like people who usually print with 2-3 kg roll, people who have two or more single extruder 3d printers, people who have IDEX 3d printer. “

Source : Sovol





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals