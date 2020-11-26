g.flow stone environmentally friendly laptop stand made from 100% recycled materials

The laptop stand market is flooded with plastic and metal designs, but one company has moved in a different direction and has created a simple laptops land with minimal environmental impact. The g.flow stone laptop stand is now available via Kickstarter offering a sustainable design made from 100% recycled materials. The unique design inspired by origami weighs less than 90 g but is capable of holding up to 10 kg of weight.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $25 or £19, offering a considerable discount of approximately 10% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the g.flow stone laptop stand Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the g.flow stone laptop stand project play the promotional video below.

“g.flow stone is the world’s lightest and most portable laptop stand, weighing only 90 grams (3 oz). A unique design idea from grape lab sustainable design lab, it is entirely made by folding a single sheet of 100% recycled paper.”

“g.flow stone is made of Stone Paper, a magical mixture of stone waste deriving from the mining industry. It’s just like regular paper, 100% recycled, easily recyclable, and environmentally friendly. But many times more resistant to wear and tear and stronger than ever.”

Light & Foldable, a sustainable laptop stand made from 100% recycled materials. For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official g.flow stone laptop stand crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals