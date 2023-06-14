Unique laptop sleeve transforms into desk mat & mouse pad

The Orbitkey Hybrid Work Duo laptop sleeve features a unique design that allows it to transform from a laptop protection into a desktop mat and mousepad. Simply remove your laptop from the sleeve and unfold it onto your desktop. The design team at Orbitkey have also created matching accessories allowing you to stay focused and productive wherever you may be working.

Launched via Kickstarter the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 500 backers with 27 days remaining. Early access pledges are now available for the modern project from roughly $59 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates).

“At Orbitkey, our goal is to make organisation simple for you. That’s why we designed the Hybrid Laptop Sleeve and Compendium – two new products to help you achieve maximum organisation and productivity, no matter where you’re working from. Hybrid Laptop Sleeve – Transform any space into a familiar workspace with our dual-function sleeve that doubles as a portable desk mat. Available in 14″ and 16”

Laptop sleeve

“Magnetic, zip-free closure allows for quick set-up and pack-up, perfect for those always on the move. Tri-fold design provides a seamless experience while you move from one workspace to another.”

If the Hybrid Work Duo crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Hybrid Work Duo laptop sleeve project evaluate the promotional video below.

“Orbitkey Compendium – Capture ideas instantly, and organise your documents with this beautiful and secure all-leather notebook cover. Available in A4 and A5. Transform any place into a familiar workspace, no matter where you go. With our dual-function sleeve that doubles as a portable desk mat, transform any space into a familiar workspace with ease.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product details for the laptop sleeve, jump over to the official Hybrid Work Duo crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



