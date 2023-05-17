Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 limited edition unveiled

Lamborghini is launching a new limited edition version of its Urus SUV, the Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12, just 40 cars are being made and these will be available to owners of the track-only Essenza SCV12.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 comes with a range of exposed carbon fiber and it features a glossy matte paint finish and a range of upgrades over the standard Urus.

The Lamborghini Urus SC-V12 Edition is the most expressive and detailed livery we have ever created” commented Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini Head of Design. “It is exclusively linked and designed personally for each of the 40 customers of the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12. The livery of the Urus SCV12 is painted black in the lower part to deliver even sportier proportions on the Urus, and the exterior color is directly linked with the exclusive color of the Essenza SC-V12, with a colored pinstripe connecting the front, side and rear graphically. The result is a stormy, unique and colorful limited series of Urus.”

The cabin features exclusive Nero Cosmus (black) Alcantara upholstery with leather details, carbon fiber decorations with a choice of glossy or matte finish, black anodized aluminum elements, and a Dark Package except for the contrasting red door handles. The carbon fiber details also include a decorative element on the passenger side of the dashboard and the kick plates with the Essenza SCV12 logo and silhouette. To make the trim even more unique, two celebratory carbon fiber plaques are included in the passenger compartment, one with the Lamborghini 60th Anniversary logo, and the other with the vehicle number or the customer’s name.

You can find out more details about the limited edition Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 over at the Lamborghini website at the link below.

Source Lamborghini



