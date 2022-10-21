Lamborghini Urus Performante debuts in Rome (Video)

The new Lamborghini Urus Performante was made official back in August and now the car has made its debut at the Autodromo Vallelunga, Rome.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante is the company’s most powerful SUV to date, the car has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time (0 to 100 km/h) of just 3.3 seconds.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante makes its dynamic debut with international media and dealers at Autodromo Vallelunga, Rome. In its home country, the new Performante version of the Urus Super SUV again proved its prowess on tarmac as well as dirt track, having set a new official benchmark even prior to its launch by taking the Pikes Peak record for production SUVs in a time of 10:32:064: 17 seconds ahead of the previous record holder.

The Urus Performante raises the bar in every respect. Delivering increased power of 666 CV, it sets the best weight-to-power reference in its segment with a new lightweight, aerodynamic design, chassis set-up and sporty driving dynamics with specific drive mode calibration, including the new Rally mode dedicated to the Performante version of the Urus. The Urus Performante delivers 850 Nm of torque at just 2,300 rpm, acceleration of 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, and a top speed of 306 km/h.

