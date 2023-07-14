We have seen a range of new cars at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the latest one is from. Lamborghini, the Lamborghini SC63 hybrid racing prototype, and the car come with some serious performance.

The car is an LMDH prototype powered by a 3.8-litre twin turbo V8 and the power is limited to 671 horsepower, you can see more details abvout the car below.

Lamborghini Squadra Corse today launches its first hybrid endurance racing prototype, the SC63, at Goodwood Festival of Speed. The SC63, which will begin testing within weeks, is set to compete in the Hypercar class of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and in the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Endurance Cup, comprising classic races such as the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring. Lamborghini has partnered with Italian team Iron Lynx to run the car in international competition and has signed world-class drivers from the world of Formula 1 and endurance racing.

The LMDh project represents a new concept of racing and fits the Direzione Cor Tauri strategy presented in 2021: a roadmap for electrification leading the company to hybridize the entire model range by the end of 2024 enhancing driving emotions and performances at the same time. Thanks to the SC63 this approach has been applied also to the motorsport programme representing a new pillar of the Lamborghini Manifesto: Driving Humans Beyond.

You can find out more information about the new Lamborghini SC63 hybrid racing prototype over at the Lamborghini website at the link below, the car certainly looks impressive.

Source Lamborghini, Top Gear



