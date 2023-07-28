Lamborghini Revuelto sold out until 2026

The new Lamborghini Revuelto is now sold out until 2026, the new supercar has been popular with Lamborghini fans and now production orders of the car are sold out for the next two years.

This is one of Lamborghini’s most powerful cars to date, and also their first hybrid model, it is powered by a 6.5 litre V12 and it has three electric motors and an eight-speed double-clutch transverse transmission.

Ranieri Niccoli, Chief Manufacturing Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: “To manufacture the Revuelto, we understood we had to go above and beyond. It’s a highly customizable hybrid car, yet it’s built using traditional handcrafted skills. We raised the bar to produce it, creating what we call Manifattura Lamborghini Next Level: a production system with people always at its core but which we adapted to deliver a much more complex product and to integrate processes we haven’t used before. With the introduction of the Revuelto, we expanded the area occupied by the company facilities by 172,000 square meters, investing €150 million in the local area here in Sant’Agata Bolognese.”

The production system defined as “Manifattura 4.0” denotes an extremely high level of innovation. This means that in every process, from the making of the monocoque to the finishing stages, each individual station of the Revuelto line is distinguished by its high-tech impact which, as always at Lamborghini, supports – and never replaces – the indispensable work of humans. For the Revuelto this synthesis of manual skill and innovation represents the ideal embodiment of the production process. This approach leads to a significant reduction in the possibility of error along with greater production speed, all benefiting the quality of cars being made.

You can find out more information about the new Lamborghini Revuelto supercar over at the Lamborghini website at the link below, preicing for the car is around £450,000.

Source Lamborghini



