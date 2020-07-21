Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago Edition unveiled

Lamborghini has unveiled a new special edition Aventador SVJ, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago Edition.

Only 10 units of the Aventador SVJ Xago Edition will be made and each one will come with a 6.5 litre V12 engine that produces 759 horsepower.

This gives the Aventador SVJ Xago Edition a top speed pf 217 miles per hour and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.9 seconds.

In celebration of the new Ad Personam facility, Lamborghini announces the Aventador SVJ Xago special edition: a car produced in just ten units and reserved for clients specifying their Aventador SVJ virtually. Inspired by the hexagon cloud shapes at the North Pole on the planet Saturn and the strength of the hexagon in nature, the Xago celebrates the iconic ‘hexagonita’ theme in Lamborghini design.

The exterior of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago edition features a specially-created fading hexagonal silver effect, with a unique Ad Personam contrast color livery for each car and gloss black Nireo Ad Personam rims. The interior features an exclusive seat pattern with hexagonita theme, and special contrast color matching the exterior. Each of the ten Aventador SVJ Xago models will be identified by a numbered plate.

