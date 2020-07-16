Kobo Nia eReader launches for $100

Rakuten has announced the introduction of a new addition to its range of Kobo eReader, with the launch of the new affordable and lightweight Kobo Nia priced at $100. Equipped with a 6” Carta E Ink glare-free screen and 8 GB of storage, the eReader weighs just 172g and is now available to preorder.

With general release taking place on July 21st 2020 in Canada, US, UK, Italy, Netherlands, France, Japan, Spain, Portugal, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, Belgium, Switzerland, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

“Kobo Nia brings a youthful aesthetic that embodies the joy of reading. The latest device is available in classic black, with three SleepCover options in Black, Aqua and Lemon.” Michael Tamblyn, CEO, Rakuten Kobo explains more:

“With each new device we design, the goal is simple: to make people’s reading lives better. As pioneers in the digital reading space for over a decade, we have been pushing what’s possible in an eReader every step of the way,” – “With Kobo Nia, we reimagined what our entry-level eReading experience could be and I could not be more proud of the outcome. In recent months, eBooks have really come into their own, with an astounding influx of new users and a global surge in time spent reading – and this new eReader is ideal both for people trying digital books for the first time or upgrading an eReader they have had for years.”

Source : Kobo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals